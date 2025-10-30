Norwich City marksman Josh Sargent is reportedly of interest to Leeds United.

Talk of Leeds interest in the USA international has surfaced on a number of occasions this year and it is not difficult to understand why he may prove appealing.

He arrived at Norwich during the reign of Daniel Farke and boasts attributes the German is known to be an admirer of.

A full-blooded pressing frontman, Sargent has been among the Championship’s most revered attacking outlets in recent years.

Leeds United sit 15th in the Premier League table following their promotion from the Championship last term. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

He was still a Norwich player when the window slammed shut, but speculation refuses to die down.

Josh Sargent linked

According to Leeds United News, the Whites hold an interest in Sargent as they get to grips with life in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old has been a regular source of goals for the Canaries in recent years but they have dried up of late.

Norwich are misfiring in general and Sargent has not registered a league goal since his brace against Blackburn Rovers in August.

Josh Sargent has not scored a league goal for Norwich City since August. | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Leeds United’s frontline

There were changes to the Leeds frontline over the summer, as Patrick Bamford and Mateo Joseph moved out and Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha came in.

Joel Piroe stayed put after scooping the Championship Golden Boot award, but has found opportunities limited in the top flight.

Sargent is not the only Championship frontman to have been linked with the Whites, as there has also been talk of interest in Coventry City’s Haji Wright.

The pair are teammates at international level for the USA and have both starred in England’s second tier in recent years.