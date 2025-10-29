Brighton & Hove Albion’s Georginio Rutter has paid tribute to his former club Leeds United - with the naming of a horse.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old was a popular figure at Elland Road, having bounced back from a tough start to become a key figure for the Whites.

However, he was among those to depart after the club’s failure to seal promotion from the Championship in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His release clause was triggered by Brighton, who forked out a reported £40m for the signature of the French attacker.

Leeds are due to face Brighton for the first time since Rutter’s exit this weekend, with a potential reunion on the cards.

Former Leeds United star Georginio Rutter has a love for horse racing as well as football. | Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Georginio Rutter’s horse name tribute

While he may have moved on, Rutter has spoken affectionately of his time in West Yorkshire and has incorporated the Leeds name into his passion for horse racing.

He owned horses while at Leeds and has continued his pursuit of racing success down south. Rutter is the proud owner of ‘Brighlee’, a horse named after the two clubs he has represented in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rutter told Great British Racing: “When I came to England, I see horses everywhere. I call her Brighlee because I was signing for Brighton, so I say Brighlee, Brighton, and Leeds, Brighlee. So it’s Brighton, Leeds. I care a lot about my horses and she’s doing very great, so I’m happy, but twice [she has finished] second.

“It’s too addictive. It’s hard to win a race. Before, I didn’t know. When you come to horses, you think ‘for sure, I’m going to win one’. But it’s very hard. When you win one, the emotion, I can’t explain it.”

Brighlee has four races under her belt and has secured second-place finishes at Kempton and Salisbury.

Georginio Rutter scored eight goals in 66 appearances for Leeds United. | George Wood/Getty Images

Georginio Rutter’s farewell

When Rutter left LS11, he said: “It’s hard for me to say goodbye, but the time has come for me to move on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I joined Leeds, I knew I was becoming part of something special, but I didn’t realise how much this club would mean to me.