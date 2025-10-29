Georginio Rutter explains special Leeds United tribute ahead of reunion in Brighton & Hove Albion clash

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 29th Oct 2025, 12:44 GMT
Brighton & Hove Albion’s Georginio Rutter has paid tribute to his former club Leeds United - with the naming of a horse.

The 23-year-old was a popular figure at Elland Road, having bounced back from a tough start to become a key figure for the Whites.

However, he was among those to depart after the club’s failure to seal promotion from the Championship in 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His release clause was triggered by Brighton, who forked out a reported £40m for the signature of the French attacker.

Leeds are due to face Brighton for the first time since Rutter’s exit this weekend, with a potential reunion on the cards.

Former Leeds United star Georginio Rutter has a love for horse racing as well as football.placeholder image
Former Leeds United star Georginio Rutter has a love for horse racing as well as football. | Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Georginio Rutter’s horse name tribute

While he may have moved on, Rutter has spoken affectionately of his time in West Yorkshire and has incorporated the Leeds name into his passion for horse racing.

He owned horses while at Leeds and has continued his pursuit of racing success down south. Rutter is the proud owner of ‘Brighlee’, a horse named after the two clubs he has represented in England.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rutter told Great British Racing: “When I came to England, I see horses everywhere. I call her Brighlee because I was signing for Brighton, so I say Brighlee, Brighton, and Leeds, Brighlee. So it’s Brighton, Leeds. I care a lot about my horses and she’s doing very great, so I’m happy, but twice [she has finished] second.

Sign up to our WhatsApp Channel for the latest

“It’s too addictive. It’s hard to win a race. Before, I didn’t know. When you come to horses, you think ‘for sure, I’m going to win one’. But it’s very hard. When you win one, the emotion, I can’t explain it.”

Brighlee has four races under her belt and has secured second-place finishes at Kempton and Salisbury.

Georginio Rutter scored eight goals in 66 appearances for Leeds United.placeholder image
Georginio Rutter scored eight goals in 66 appearances for Leeds United. | George Wood/Getty Images

Georginio Rutter’s farewell

When Rutter left LS11, he said: “It’s hard for me to say goodbye, but the time has come for me to move on.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“When I joined Leeds, I knew I was becoming part of something special, but I didn’t realise how much this club would mean to me.

“Leeds United has been more than just a team for me - it’s been like a family that has supported and helped me grow.”

MORE: Leeds United 'closely watching' Coventry City star as transfer swoop mooted

Related topics:Premier LeagueBrighton and Hove AlbionElland Road
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice