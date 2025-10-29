Leeds United 'closely watching' Coventry City star Haji Wright as transfer swoop mooted
A club-record transfer fee was forked out by the Sky Blues to lure Wright from Turkish outfit Antalyaspor in 2023.
He has since looked at home in the Championship, establishing himself among the second tier’s top frontmen and registering 40 goals in 90 appearances in all competitions.
This season, the USA international has enjoyed a rich vein of form and struck on nine occasions across 13 outings.
His goals have helped Coventry ascend to the Championship summit as the division’s only unbeaten side.
Leeds United linked with Haji Wright
The downside to having players firing on all cylinders is that transfer speculation often arises. According to reporter Graeme Bailey via Leeds United News, Wright is being eyed by Leeds.
He is said to have been looked at during the summer transfer window, in which Leeds added Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha to their frontline.
A summer switch did not materialise but Leeds are believed to be keen on signing Wright in the winter window.
While the lure of Premier League football is often strong, signing the forward could prove difficult with Coventry flying high in the Championship.
The Sky Blues will undoubtedly be reluctant to part with such a key figure, particularly if promotion is in their sights.
Wright, meanwhile, may be attracted by the prospect of playing a significant role in a race for Premier League football.
Leeds United’s forward options
Calvert-Lewin has been Daniel Farke’s frontman of choice this term, with the former Everton man having fended off competition from Nmecha and Joel Piroe.
The latter was the chief marksman at Elland Road last term, although has yet to offer excitement in the top flight.
Nmecha opened his account from the penalty spot in Leeds’ season opener against Everton, but has started just once in the league since.