Belgian heavyweights Anderlecht have been credited with interest in Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

The 25-year-old has not made a competitive appearance for the Whites since late March, when his two errors allowed Swansea City to escape Elland Road with a 2-2 draw.

He was ousted from his spot between the sticks and replaced by Karl Darlow, who helped to get Leeds over the line in the Championship promotion race.

Meslier was widely expected to depart West Yorkshire over the summer, especially as Leeds had forked out a significant fee for Brazil international Lucas Perri.

He did not secure an exit but has not climbed the pecking order either, with both Perri and Darlow having been preferred by Whites boss Daniel Farke.

Illan Meslier interest

A raft of clubs have been linked with a move for Meslier and the closure of the summer window did little to dampen speculation.

Rangers, Como, Valencia and Celtic have been credited with interest, while there has even been talk of admiring glances from Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Voetbal Nieuws, the Frenchman has cropped up on the radar of Belgian Pro League giants Anderlecht.

Illan Meslier’s Leeds United future

It has been suggested Leeds will not stand in the way of a departure for Meslier, who would not leave the club lacking depth.

He is one of four senior goalkeepers in the Leeds ranks alongside Perri, Darlow and Alex Cairns.

Meslier was once deemed to be among the most exciting goalkeepers in Europe, but has struggled for consistency in recent years.

The former Lorient prodigy undeniably has talent and it appears to be a case of the goalkeeper needing to rediscover his mojo.

A fresh start in Europe could allow him to do so, particularly if he is trusted as a first-choice goalkeeper for a top-flight club.

David James verdict

Last month, in an interview with The Yorkshire Post, former England goalkeeper David James lamented the fact Meslier had suffered a fall from grace.

He said: “I think back to his debut in the Premier League a few years ago and he had all the credentials to be top drawer.

“I'd like to think he can get his head round getting back into the first team and being the goalkeeper I've hoped he will be.”