Maccabi Tel Aviv midfielder Issouf Sissokho would reportedly be interested in a move to Leeds United.

As the opening of the winter transfer window edges closer, talk of mid-season deals being pursued is intensifying across the pyramid.

Leeds made 10 senior signings over the summer but the window ended in disappointment, as they missed out on Brighton & Hove Albion’s Facundo Buonanotte and Fulham’s Harry Wilson.

The club’s managing director Robbie Evans suggested Leeds wanted to avoid mid-season business, yet links to players have continued to emerge.

Issouf Sissokho is a key figure in Maccabi Tel Aviv's midfield. | ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images

Issouf Sissokho latest

Sissokho is among those to have been reported as a potential target for the Whites. A former Mali youth international, he represented Bordeaux in France before making a move to Israeli outfit Maccabi Tel Aviv.

It has now been suggested the 23-year-old would be keen on a move to Elland Road.

Speaking on the Inside Track podcast, Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke said: “It’s an interesting link this one, I don’t think there’s a lot that know about Sissokho really. Maybe Sissokho is an option that’s come up to Leeds and could be good value for money in that respect.

“He’s got 18 months left on his contract and I’m sure the opportunity for the Mali international to move to Premier League will be something that he would very much be interested in as well.

“He’s a box-to-box midfielder, probably more of a defensive option than Anton Stach and Sean Longstaff, so let’s see if Leeds do follow up their interest in January.

“He’s a young player with huge potential. As I said, Leeds are obviously keeping tabs on him, so let’s see if they follow up and firm up their interest.”

Leeds United sit 15th in the Premier League table after nine games. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Leeds United’s midfield options

Whites boss Daniel Farke made a change in midfield as West Ham United visited Elland Road, restoring Ao Tanaka to the starting XI.

The Japan international linked up with Ethan Ampadu and Sean Longstaff, replacing Anton Stach amid rib problems for the German summer signing.