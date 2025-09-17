Former England goalkeeper David James has weighed in on the goalkeeping situation at Leeds United.

It was a summer of change between the sticks at Elland Road, as Brazil international Lucas Perri was signed from Lyon to be the club’s new number one.

His arrival for a reported £15.6m appeared to be the final nail in the coffin for Illan Meslier’s Leeds career following the Frenchman's tumble down the pecking order.

This term, Perri has assumed the first-choice spot with Wales international Karl Darlow being positioned as the understudy.

Meslier, once considered among the brightest young goalkeepers in Europe, is now third-choice after failing to seal a summer exit.

He was dropped during the Championship run-in last term, paying the price for a series of blunders.

David James was an England international between 1997 and 2010. | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

David James on Illan Meslier struggles

Speaking exclusively to The Yorkshire Post, ex-Premier League stopper James admitted to being “frustrated” by Meslier’s fall from grace.

He said: "I've got a soft spot for Leeds, for many different reasons. The thing that's frustrated me with the Leeds goalkeeping position is the fact that Meslier hasn't been the number one, France's number one, and the best goalkeeper people have seen for years.

“I think back to his debut in the Premier League a few years ago and he had all the credentials to be top drawer. I'd like to think he can get his head round getting back into the first team and being the goalkeeper I've hoped he will be.”

Perri missed Leeds’ recent trip to Fulham through injury, prompting Farke to hand Darlow his first Premier League start in Leeds colours.

The 34-year-old was on the verge of keeping a clean sheet before defender Gabriel Gudmundsson headed into his own goal late on.

Illan Meslier is now Leeds United's third-choice goalkeeper, finding himself behind Lucas Perri and Karl Darlow in the pecking order. | George Wood/Getty Images

Karl Darlow verdict

James said: “I think the pressure is, as it is for all the teams going up, is to try and get some points in the bag early doors. It looks like teams, Leeds included, are trying to stay in the game and hopefully nick something at the end like they did against Everton.

“I think that puts more pressure on the goalkeepers. It was very unfortunate Karl Darlow didn't get a clean sheet against Fulham. I feel for Gudmundsson because even in the analysis, there was a question mark over what he was doing. Everything happened so quick for him.