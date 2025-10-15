Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier 'watched' by Celtic along with Manchester City and Newcastle United men
The 25-year-old was widely expected to depart Elland Road in the summer having lost his place between the sticks.
Not only had he fallen behind Karl Darlow, he had become the third-choice option due to the arrival of Lucas Perri from Lyon.
Despite relatively persistent talk of interest from across Europe, Meslier was still employed by Leeds when the summer transfer window slammed shut.
He has returned to the bench in recent weeks with Perri injured, but a return to prominence at Elland Road hardly looks likely for the Frenchman.
Celtic linked with Illan Meslier
Rangers, Inter Milan and Lorient are among those to have been linked with the stopper, who has now been reported as a potential target for Celtic.
The Scottish Premiership giants currently have former Whites goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel between the sticks but the Dane has come under scrutiny of late.
According to reporter Graeme Bailey, via 67 Hail Hail, Meslier is being looked at as a potential replacement.
He said: “They are looking at options on potential frees and there are a few in the Premier League. There are lots of options for Celtic, but it will also be dependent on who is picking the side.”
Newcastle United’s Nick Pope is also thought to be on the club’s radar, as is Manchester City’s Stefan Ortega.
Illan Meslier’s time at Leeds United
Meslier initially joined Leeds on loan from Lorient in 2019 before making his move permanent a year later. He has made 214 appearances and won promotion from the Championship twice.
In August, Whites icon Nigel Martyn insisted Meslier should be remembered fondly if he does move on.
He said: "He's been a good servant to the club and he's made unbelievable saves. I think he should be remembered fondly at the club. But I think one or two mistakes too many have been his downfall. He is still very young. He's susceptible to those things. It does happen.”