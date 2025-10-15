Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier is reportedly being watched by Scottish giants Celtic.

The 25-year-old was widely expected to depart Elland Road in the summer having lost his place between the sticks.

Not only had he fallen behind Karl Darlow, he had become the third-choice option due to the arrival of Lucas Perri from Lyon.

Despite relatively persistent talk of interest from across Europe, Meslier was still employed by Leeds when the summer transfer window slammed shut.

He has returned to the bench in recent weeks with Perri injured, but a return to prominence at Elland Road hardly looks likely for the Frenchman.

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier did not leave Elland Road in the summer. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Celtic linked with Illan Meslier

Rangers, Inter Milan and Lorient are among those to have been linked with the stopper, who has now been reported as a potential target for Celtic.

The Scottish Premiership giants currently have former Whites goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel between the sticks but the Dane has come under scrutiny of late.

According to reporter Graeme Bailey, via 67 Hail Hail, Meslier is being looked at as a potential replacement.

He said: “They are looking at options on potential frees and there are a few in the Premier League. There are lots of options for Celtic, but it will also be dependent on who is picking the side.”

Newcastle United’s Nick Pope is also thought to be on the club’s radar, as is Manchester City’s Stefan Ortega.

Illan Meslier has won promotion from the Championship twice since his move to Leeds United in 2019. | Harry Trump/Getty Images

Illan Meslier’s time at Leeds United

Meslier initially joined Leeds on loan from Lorient in 2019 before making his move permanent a year later. He has made 214 appearances and won promotion from the Championship twice.

In August, Whites icon Nigel Martyn insisted Meslier should be remembered fondly if he does move on.