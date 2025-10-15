'Realise our potential' - Leeds United sporting director Adam Underwood sets out 49ers Enterprises vision
Since Leeds were taken over by the investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers, Underwood has had two major promotions.
He was appointed as the club’s head of football operations in the summer of 2023 before stepping up to the role of sporting director earlier this year.
Underwood is responsible for the bulk of the legwork when it comes to transfers and was tasked with ensuring Leeds had the resources to compete in the top flight.
Leeds United ambition
However, in the long-term, Leeds want to do more than just survive. Underwood told BBC Sport: "Having competitive success is always going to be the immediate focus, for the sporting director, manager and the ownership group,
"But around that, as a foundation for sporting success, there has to be a long-term view for how you develop the club, build the infrastructure and create the conditions for that success to happen and increase the chances of it happening over a period of time.
"We want to be an established Premier League club and believe we can push back to the top half of the table and realise our potential.
"The sporting director's responsibility is to feed both of those work streams and both of those projects. Every weekend, you are at games hoping all the work you are doing in recruitment to support the manager and the staff, pays off and you get a result.
"But ultimately, you know as long as you are on track over the long term from a performance perspective, you are making steps towards your vision and realising the ambition of the ownership."
Leeds made 10 senior signings in the summer, many of whom are already looking comfortable in the Premier League.
However, Underwood did face criticism in the dying embers of the window when Leeds failed to provide Whites boss Daniel Farke with attacking reinforcement he had asked for.
Seven games into the Premier League season, Leeds occupy 15th place in the table.