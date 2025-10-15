Leeds United handed potential boost as Burnley FC dealt Lyle Foster injury blow
The newly-promoted Premier League sides are set to do battle on Saturday (October 18), renewing their rivalry from the Championship.
Both were tipped to face relegation battles and Burnley sit in the bottom three after just one win across their opening seven games. Leeds, meanwhile, are 15th after two wins, two draws and three defeats.
Both clubs will fancy their chances of clinching three points, although the Clarets have been given a scare in the build up to the fixture.
Burnley injury scare
Lyle Foster has started all seven of Burnley’s league games up front, but the 25-year-old has withdrawn from the South Africa squad with an injury.
He featured in Bafana Bafana’s draw with Zimbabwe on Friday (October 10), but missed out on their 3-0 victory over Rwanda yesterday (October 14).
There have been no additional details regarding the severity of the injury provided, leaving Burnley to sweat on the fitness of the frontman.
A statement issued via the South Africa national team’s X account read: “Lyle Foster has been withdrawn from the Bafana Bafana matchday squad due to an injury. After consultation with the medical team, a decision was taken to withdraw him. Ashley Cupido has been called up as his replacement.”
If Foster is ruled out for the Clarets, Armando Broja or Zian Flemming could be handed an opportunity to lead the line.
Reunions on horizon
There may be some familiar faces present when Leeds rock up at Turf Moor, with Connor Roberts and Jaidon Anthony both members of Scott Parker’s squad.
Both were members of the Leeds squad beaten at Wembley in the 2024 Championship play-off final, having joined the Whites on loan.
Roberts was sent to West Yorkshire by Burnley, while Anthony was on the books of AFC Bournemouth. The pair are injury doubts as it stands and it remains to be seen whether they will play against their former club.