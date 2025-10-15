Leeds United are reportedly planning to rekindle their interest in Sheffield United star Gustavo Hamer.

The midfielder has been linked with Leeds in each of the last three transfer windows only to end up staying in South Yorkshire.

Leeds have been reported to be long-term admirers of the 28-year-old, who joined Sheffield United from Coventry City in 2023.

Sheffield United’s dismal start to the season - and consequent place at the bottom of the Championship - has only intensified worries over his future.

Gustavo Hamer is a key figure forChampionship strugglers Sheffield United. | Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Leeds United linked with Gustavo Hamer

According to SportsBoom, Leeds are planning to swoop for Hamer in January if the Blades continue to struggle.

The report suggests a move to the Netherlands was Hamer’s preference in the summer but that Leeds will not be deterred. PSV Eindhoven were among those linked and it remains to be seen whether they will move for the midfielder.

Blades boss Chris Wilder, meanwhile is said to view Hamer as an integral part of his squad.

Hamer is widely considered among the Championship’s biggest talents and his exit would be a hammer blow for Sheffield United.

Change needed at Sheffield United

However, it could also enable Wilder to address issues elsewhere in the squad with the reinvesting of transfer funds.

Earlier this month, Wilder said: “I know who takes us forward and who doesn't. And there'll be an honest conversation with that. And hopefully people, I'd like to think, will respect my contribution to that and my thought process on that.

"That's what gets us out of this situation and what moves us forward. So, yes, there are going to be conversations with the owners.”

Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer was linked with Leeds United in the summer. | Clive Mason/Getty Images

Leeds United’s summer efforts

Leeds sit 15th in the Premier League table and a number of the club’s summer signings have shown promise.