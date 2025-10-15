Sheffield United are reportedly exploring a deal to sign former Crystal Palace midfielder Jairo Riedewald.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free agent market has already been delved into by the Blades, who recently signed defender Ben Mee and forward Danny Ings after successful trials.

England-capped winger Nathan Redmond was also looked at, only to end up failing to win a contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it appears Sheffield United are again looking to make a free transfer addition to their ranks.

Jairo Riedewald spent seven years at Crystal Palace. | Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Sheffield United eye free agent midfielder

According to The Star, the Blades are running the rule over the versatile Riedewald. A product of Ajax’s academy, he has been capped by the Netherlands and can operate in midfield or at left-back.

He spent seven years in England with Palace, making 96 appearances for the Eagles between 2017 and 2024.

After a season in Belgium with Royal Antwerp, Riedewald is available to pick up for free and is said to have been invited to train with the Blades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If he put pen to paper, he would become the first signing of Chris Wilder’s third spell as Sheffield United manager.

It has been a dismal few months for the Blades, who are rooted to the bottom of the Championship table. The club were active in the summer window, although appear to be in need of reinforcement in January.

Riedewald boasts a wealth of experience and would be a relatively risk-free addition considering his free agent status.

Chris Wilder has been tasked with reviving Sheffield United. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Change on the horizon

Earlier this month, Wilder spoke candidly about the need for Sheffield United’s squad to be reassessed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I know who takes us forward and who doesn't. And there'll be an honest conversation with that. And hopefully people, I'd like to think, will respect my contribution to that and my thought process on that.

"That's what gets us out of this situation and what moves us forward. So, yes, there are going to be conversations with the owners.