Sheffield United take on trialists as Danny Ings and Nathan Redmond 'welcomed to training'
It has been a difficult summer for the Blades, who have not exactly turned heads with their transfer business since the appointment of Ruben Selles as manager.
Their slow start to the season had done little to ease concerns but the club are still looking to conduct business.
Having already given veteran defender Ben Mee a chance to earn a deal, the Blades are now thought to have two more veterans in their training ranks.
Sheffield United take experienced pair on trial
According to The Star, both Redmond and Ings have linked up with the Blades as they look to secure contracts for the 2025/26 season.
Redmond, a seasoned winger best-known for his six-year spell at Southampton, was released by Burnley at the end of last season. The 31-year-old was capped by England in 2017, making his debut against Germany.
Ings, meanwhile, is unattached following the expiry of his West Ham United contract. He was once among the Premier League’s most revered marksmen and Southampton paid a reported £20m to sign him from Liverpool in 2019.
Like Redmond, Ings has been capped by England, but has managed to collect three caps as opposed to the winger’s one.
Prospect of moves to Sheffield United
Their CVs cannot be sniffed at, but it will most likely be a case of their readiness for a gruelling Championship campaign being assessed.
If they are indeed deemed suitable, Sheffield United could find the prospect of tying the pair to short-term deals tempting.
Sheffield United can take their time too, as free agents can be signed beyond the closure of the summer window on Monday (September 1).
The winless Blades are set to return to action this weekend with a trip to Yorkshire rivals Middlesbrough.