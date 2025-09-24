Leeds United 'will try offload' Illan Meslier with Inter Milan, Rangers, Lorient and Como among clubs linked
The 25-year-old lost his grip on the number one spot at Elland Road last season, suffering a demotion to an understudy role after a series of blunders.
He was replaced by Karl Darlow for the Championship run-in, who was then leapfrogged in the pecking order himself when Lucas Perri arrived from Lyon.
Meslier is now the third-choice goalkeeper at Elland Road, with a summer move away from West Yorkshire having failed to materialise.
Illan Meslier exit mooted
According to TEAMtalk, Leeds will look to move the Frenchman on when the winter transfer window opens in January.
There is believed to be plenty of interest in the stopper, who was once regarded among the most exciting goalkeeping prospects in Europe.
Serie A giants Inter Milan are said to be leading the race, while Valencia and his former club Lorient are thought to be in the mix.
Scottish outfit Rangers, who share owners with Leeds, are thought to have kept tabs from a distance. Fiorentina, Rennes, Como, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce have also been credited with interest.
Expert view on Illan Meslier
In an exclusive interview with The Yorkshire Post earlier this month, former England goalkeeper David James expressed his hope Meslier would return to form and fulfil his potential.
He said: “The thing that's frustrated me with the Leeds goalkeeping position is the fact that Meslier hasn't been the number one, France's number one, and the best goalkeeper people have seen for years.
“I think back to his debut in the Premier League a few years ago and he had all the credentials to be top drawer. I'd like to think he can get his head round getting back into the first team and being the goalkeeper I've hoped he will be.”