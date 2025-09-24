Leeds United will reportedly try offload Illan Meslier in January - and he appears to have plenty of suitors.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old lost his grip on the number one spot at Elland Road last season, suffering a demotion to an understudy role after a series of blunders.

He was replaced by Karl Darlow for the Championship run-in, who was then leapfrogged in the pecking order himself when Lucas Perri arrived from Lyon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meslier is now the third-choice goalkeeper at Elland Road, with a summer move away from West Yorkshire having failed to materialise.

Leeds United's Illan Meslier is a two-time Championship title winner. | Harry Trump/Getty Images

Illan Meslier exit mooted

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds will look to move the Frenchman on when the winter transfer window opens in January.

There is believed to be plenty of interest in the stopper, who was once regarded among the most exciting goalkeeping prospects in Europe.

Serie A giants Inter Milan are said to be leading the race, while Valencia and his former club Lorient are thought to be in the mix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish outfit Rangers, who share owners with Leeds, are thought to have kept tabs from a distance. Fiorentina, Rennes, Como, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce have also been credited with interest.

Illan Meslier has slipped down the pecking order at Leeds United. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Expert view on Illan Meslier

In an exclusive interview with The Yorkshire Post earlier this month, former England goalkeeper David James expressed his hope Meslier would return to form and fulfil his potential.

He said: “The thing that's frustrated me with the Leeds goalkeeping position is the fact that Meslier hasn't been the number one, France's number one, and the best goalkeeper people have seen for years.