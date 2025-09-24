Leeds United are reportedly eyeing two additions to their squad - but Manchester City’s Nico O’Reilly may not be one of them.

In the final days of the summer transfer window, Leeds tried to add two attacking players to Daniel Farke’s squad.

Brighton & Hove Albion playmaker Facundo Buonanotte was eyed, only for the Argentine to end up joining Chelsea on loan.

Leeds also pursued Fulham winger Harry Wilson, but missed out on the signature of the Wales international when the Cottagers pulled the plug.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke could reportedly see his squad strengthened in January. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Leeds United eye winter additions

It appears the Whites could get back to work on recruitment in January, with Football Insider claiming two new players are being eyed.

Leeds are said to be keen on signing an attacking midfielder and a winger, which would make sense considering they attempted to land Buonanotte and Wilson.

Manchester City’s Nico O’Reilly is an attack-minded midfielder and has been linked with the Whites, although it has been suggested Chelsea have joined the race for his services.

Nico O’Reilly latest

Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke has indicated both could miss out on O’Reilly, who could end up staying at the Etihad Stadium.

He said: “Chelsea are big admirers of him, there’s been talk of interest from abroad as well by Leverkusen, Lyon.

“But for me, Nico O’Reilly probably will remain at Manchester City. I don’t see City opening the door for him to leave.”

Leeds’ managing director Robbie Evans has played down the chance of winter recruitment, but it remains to be seen how the club will tackle the next window.

Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly has been linked with Leeds United. | David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Leeds United in the final third

Leeds came under fire in the immediate aftermath of deadline day, with fans and pundits alike perplexed by the club’s failure to strengthen in the final third.

Prior to their recent trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds had not scored in open play and concerns regarding a lack of firepower were growing.