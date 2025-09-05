Leeds United are reportedly among the clubs interested in Manchester City prodigy Nico O’Reilly.

The 20-year-old has already made 23 senior appearances for Manchester City, scoring five goals and registering two assists.

An attack-minded midfielder, he is of a similar mould to playmakers linked with Leeds during the latter stages of the summer window.

The window has now closed, although clubs will already be assessing the possibility of winter window business.

Leeds United linked with Manchester City man

According to CaughtOffside, Leeds are among the clubs with an interest in luring O’Reilly from the Etihad Stadium.

Also believed be on the midfielder’s trail are Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion, as well as Bayer Leverkusen and Lyon.

It was reported in July by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano that O’Reilly was set to sign a new contract at his current club, and the announcement of O’Reilly penning fresh terms is thought to be due soon.

However, in the modern game, it is not particularly unusual for a player to depart shortly after putting pen to paper.

Manchester City could potentially opt to loan out O’Reilly, who faces stiff competition for minutes in Pep Guardiola’s star-studded squad.

Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly has been linked with Leeds United. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Possibility of winter recruitment at Leeds United

Leeds did not make a single loan signing during the summer window, instead tying all 10 of their new arrivals down to permanent deals.

The club’s managing director, Robbie Evans, has said Leeds will avoid activity in the winter window if possible.

However, that stance could shift if the Whites find themselves in a precarious position in the Premier League table.

In a recent Q&A, as reported by The Athletic, Evans said: “Whether it’s in the window or it’s the free-agent market or it’s January, it’s all about what does the team actually need? What is the opportunity cost, as far as the buy you can’t make later on, or the sale you might have to make out of your current roster?