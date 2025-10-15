Jermaine Beckford believes there is more to come from Leeds United’s Lukas Nmecha - even if he is not the finished article.

Leeds’ summer of transfer business was kicked off by Nmecha’s arrival at Elland Road from Wolfsburg.

The move marked a return to England for Nmecha, who ascended Manchester City’s youth ranks and had Championship loan spells at Preston North End and Middlesbrough.

He opened his account from the penalty spot as Leeds defeated Everton in their season opener, but has not found the net since.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been the marksman of choice for Whites boss Daniel Farke, although former Leeds star Beckford has made an exciting prediction regarding both of the summer additions to the frontline.

Lukas Nmecha joined Leeds United on a free transfer in the summer window. | George Wood/Getty Images

Jermaine Beckford on Lukas Nmecha

When asked if there is more to come from Nmecha, Beckford told The Yorkshire Post: "Yeah, absolutely. I've spoken to him a few times incidentally. He's not the finished article - he knows he's not.

“He knows there's room to improve but he is willing to put in the hard yards. He's willing to work hard. He understand where he is. He understands the what the fanbase are about, he understands you've got to graft.

“First and foremost, give everything on the pitch and the goals will come. It took me a year a half to get my first goal for Leeds United.

“I had a couple of loan spells but I was a slow-burner. Fortunately for me, I was able to find my feet after a certain amount of time and I didn't look back.

“Both Lukas and Dominic have got a goal this season. It's a matter of time before they start hitting the ground running and putting the ball in the back of the net.”

Lukas Nmecha has made just one Premier League start since his move to Leeds United. | Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Lukas Nmecha’s path to Leeds United

Nmecha left the Premier League in 2021, swapping Manchester City for Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga. Within months of his move, the former England youth international had forced his way into the German national team.

Injuries have plagued the 26-year-old in recent years and he has not picked up an international cap since 2022. Had he remained fit in Germany, it is unlikely Leeds would have landed a player of such pedigree on a free transfer.