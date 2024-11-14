Leeds United defender eyed for permanent transfer as 'negotiation' desire outlined and £8.3m claim made
The 27-year-old left Elland Road on loan for a second time in the summer, joining Eintracht following a season in Italy with Roma.
He has been a regular fixture in the Bundesliga this term and has only missed the club’s last two games due to a hamstring injury.
According to German outlet BILD, there is currently an option in place for the deal to be made permanent for €15m (£12.5m). However, the report claims Eintracht want to negotiate a lower buyout fee, reducing the number to below €10m (£8.3m).
While Leeds will understandably want to pocket as much as they can for Kristensen if he is to depart, they may prefer a quick sale over a protracted saga.
Kristensen arrived in West Yorkshire in the summer of 2022, reuniting with his former Red Bull Salzburg boss Jesse Marsch in a £10m deal.
He endured a difficult maiden campaign at Leeds and was unable to prevent the Whites sliding into the Championship.
The Denmark international jostled with Luke Ayling for the right-back spot, which was taken by Archie Gray after Leeds’ relegation.
Gray was sold to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer and replaced by Jaden Bogle, who crossed a rivalry divide when he swapped Sheffield United for Leeds.
