Eintracht Frankurt are reportedly keen on signing Rasmus Kristensen from Leeds United for a cut-price fee.

The 27-year-old left Elland Road on loan for a second time in the summer, joining Eintracht following a season in Italy with Roma.

He has been a regular fixture in the Bundesliga this term and has only missed the club’s last two games due to a hamstring injury.

According to German outlet BILD, there is currently an option in place for the deal to be made permanent for €15m (£12.5m). However, the report claims Eintracht want to negotiate a lower buyout fee, reducing the number to below €10m (£8.3m).

Rasmus Kristensen left Leeds United on loan for a second time in the summer. | George Wood/Getty Images

While Leeds will understandably want to pocket as much as they can for Kristensen if he is to depart, they may prefer a quick sale over a protracted saga.

Kristensen arrived in West Yorkshire in the summer of 2022, reuniting with his former Red Bull Salzburg boss Jesse Marsch in a £10m deal.

He endured a difficult maiden campaign at Leeds and was unable to prevent the Whites sliding into the Championship.

The Denmark international jostled with Luke Ayling for the right-back spot, which was taken by Archie Gray after Leeds’ relegation.