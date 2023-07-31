The 25-year-old only joined the Whites in January, reuniting with his former Red Bull Salzburg boss Jesse Marsch. He was one of the better performers at Elland Road last season, although could not prevent the club sliding back into the Championship.

He has now joined the likes of Robin Koch and Marc Roca in departing on loan. A statement released by the club read: “Leeds United can confirm Max Wober has today joined Borussia Monchengladbach on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season.

“The 25-year-old Austrian joined the Whites in the January transfer window and went on to make 19 appearances, across all competitions. The defender now heads to the Bundesliga outfit, joining the side who finished 10th in the German top-flight last season. Everyone at the club wishes Max well for the future.”

The 25-year-old only joined the Whites in January. Image: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Wober had initially featured under Daniel Farke in pre-season but was absent from the club’s 2-0 defeat to Monaco due to what the Leeds boss described as a “transfer situation”.

Farke said: "Max Wober (absence) is to do with the transfer situation and also the contract situation and we will wait and see what the outcome is over the next days.”