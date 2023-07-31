All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing

Leeds United defender Max Wober completes loan move to Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach less than week before Cardiff City opener

Leeds United defender Max Wober has joined Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach on a season-long loan.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 31st Jul 2023, 13:38 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 13:45 BST

The 25-year-old only joined the Whites in January, reuniting with his former Red Bull Salzburg boss Jesse Marsch. He was one of the better performers at Elland Road last season, although could not prevent the club sliding back into the Championship.

He has now joined the likes of Robin Koch and Marc Roca in departing on loan. A statement released by the club read: “Leeds United can confirm Max Wober has today joined Borussia Monchengladbach on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The 25-year-old Austrian joined the Whites in the January transfer window and went on to make 19 appearances, across all competitions. The defender now heads to the Bundesliga outfit, joining the side who finished 10th in the German top-flight last season. Everyone at the club wishes Max well for the future.”

Most Popular
The 25-year-old only joined the Whites in January. Image: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty ImagesThe 25-year-old only joined the Whites in January. Image: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images
The 25-year-old only joined the Whites in January. Image: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Wober had initially featured under Daniel Farke in pre-season but was absent from the club’s 2-0 defeat to Monaco due to what the Leeds boss described as a “transfer situation”.

Farke said: "Max Wober (absence) is to do with the transfer situation and also the contract situation and we will wait and see what the outcome is over the next days.”

His departure comes less than a week before the club’s league opener against Cardiff City on Sunday, August 6.

Related topics:Cardiff CityElland Road