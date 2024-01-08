Leeds United defender set to cut ties with Whites by 'signing a pre-contract'

The 27-year-old was one of a host of players to leave Elland Road on loan after Leeds were relegated from the Premier League. He made a return to the Bundesliga, sealing a loan switch to Eintracht Frankfurt.

His move looks set to be made permanent at the end of the season, as The Athletic have claimed a pre-contract deal will be struck. Attempts to tie Koch to a new deal in West Yorkshire last season are said to have stalled as Leeds battled relegation.

He arrived at Leeds as one of a number of high-profile additions made in the summer of 2020, following promotion from the Championship. Koch and Diego Llorente were recruited to bolster the centre of defence but neither provided the level of stability fans hoped they would.

Robin Koch left Leeds United on loan in the summer, joining Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Koch made a total of 77 appearances for Leeds before departing on loan in the summer.

He had been linked with Leeds’ bitter rivals Manchester United before it was confirmed he would be returning to his native Germany.