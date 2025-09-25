Premier League legend Teddy Sheringham has conceded he is not sure Leeds United’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin can make an England comeback.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forward collected his last England cap in July 2021, stepping off the bench in a Euro 2020 quarter-final win over Ukraine.

He has been unable to add to his 11 caps since and made a major career change in the summer, ending his lengthy association with Everton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a period on the free agent market, the Sheffield United academy graduate joined newly-promoted Leeds.

He opened his Whites account last week, burying a header in a 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, and has earned praise for his display.

His teammate Anton Stach has even suggested an England recall is possible, but former Three Lions marksman Sheringham is not sure Calvert-Lewin can force his way back in.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin opened his Leeds United account in the club's recent win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Verdict on England recall possibility

In an exclusive interview with The Yorkshire Post via Coin Poker, Sheringham said: "I'm not sure whether he can get back into the England set-up because you have to really score a lot of goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you're playing in a team that's only just got promoted, you're not really expected to be in the top half and going to the top six, dominating teams. But he could definitely be a leading light for Leeds.”

Calvert-Lewin has struggled with injury in recent years but looked sharp as Leeds put Wolves to the sword.

He did not spend pre-season at Thorp Arch but appears to be getting up to speed quickly, and Sheringham believes he could prove to be a shrewd addition.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has not featured for England since 2021. | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Dominic Calvert-Lewin signing assessed

The former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur frontman said: "I think strikers and centre-halves should come into their prime around 28/29 and have a four-year period until 33 when the legs start going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You understand your game, you actually tell people what you want from other people. You get your wingers on side and tell them what they should be doing with the ball for the best results with him getting on the end of it.