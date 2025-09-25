Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk has reportedly been looked at by Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old has spent the entirety of his senior career at Elland Road, amassing 164 appearances and lifting the Championship trophy twice.

His partnership with Joe Rodon in the heart of defence was crucial in Leeds’ last promotion-winning campaign and he has managed to fend off competition for his spot this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw both arrived at Elland Road in the summer, but have been unable to dislodge Struijk or Rodon.

Leeds United's Pascal Struijk has partnered Joe Rodon at centre-back in the Premier League this season. | Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Interest in Leeds United defender

According to reporter Graeme Bailey, Struijk’s progress has not gone unnoticed. Tottenham and Brighton are both said to have cast an eye towards the former Netherlands youth international, while it has also been suggested Brentford could make a move.

Bailey told Leeds United News: “I never got a feeling he was going to leave. [Daniel] Farke made him feel wanted. I don’t think that’ll [new contract] be far off. He’s a fabulous player. He does attract interest. You know, Leeds have to be careful.

“We know the likes of Brighton have looked at him in the past and you know, if they lose a Jan Paul van Hecke, would they look at Struijk? We know that Tottenham looked at him as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Left-sided centre-backs are worth their weight in gold. If Brentford lose Nathan Collins they could come in. Leeds will be looking to extend him because there’s an awful lot of clubs who would take him.”

Pascal Struijk has made 164 appearances in Leeds United colours. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Pascal Struijk’s career to date

Struijk joined Leeds from Ajax in 2018, initially cutting his teeth in what was then known as Leeds’ under-23s side.

He soon moved into the senior set-up and has since established himself as a senior figure at first-team level.

Despite being born in Belgium, Struijk represented the Netherlands at youth level and made their provisional senior squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad