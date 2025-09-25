Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk 'looked at' by Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton as Brentford swoop mooted
The 26-year-old has spent the entirety of his senior career at Elland Road, amassing 164 appearances and lifting the Championship trophy twice.
His partnership with Joe Rodon in the heart of defence was crucial in Leeds’ last promotion-winning campaign and he has managed to fend off competition for his spot this term.
Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw both arrived at Elland Road in the summer, but have been unable to dislodge Struijk or Rodon.
Interest in Leeds United defender
According to reporter Graeme Bailey, Struijk’s progress has not gone unnoticed. Tottenham and Brighton are both said to have cast an eye towards the former Netherlands youth international, while it has also been suggested Brentford could make a move.
Bailey told Leeds United News: “I never got a feeling he was going to leave. [Daniel] Farke made him feel wanted. I don’t think that’ll [new contract] be far off. He’s a fabulous player. He does attract interest. You know, Leeds have to be careful.
“We know the likes of Brighton have looked at him in the past and you know, if they lose a Jan Paul van Hecke, would they look at Struijk? We know that Tottenham looked at him as well.
“Left-sided centre-backs are worth their weight in gold. If Brentford lose Nathan Collins they could come in. Leeds will be looking to extend him because there’s an awful lot of clubs who would take him.”
Pascal Struijk’s career to date
Struijk joined Leeds from Ajax in 2018, initially cutting his teeth in what was then known as Leeds’ under-23s side.
He soon moved into the senior set-up and has since established himself as a senior figure at first-team level.
Despite being born in Belgium, Struijk represented the Netherlands at youth level and made their provisional senior squad for the 2022 World Cup.
He did not make the final cut but a continuation of his development in the Premier League could propel him into contention.