Leeds United 'due' to complete deal for ex-Rotherham United, Fleetwood Town and Chesterfield man
A graduate of the Whites academy, Cairns made one senior appearance for the club before being released in 2015. He had replaced Paul Rachubka at half-time following a calamitous display from the veteran against Blackpool in 2011.
After leaving Leeds, spells with Chesterfield and Rotherham failed to yield first-team opportunities but he soon found a home at Fleetwood Town. Over the course of seven years at the club, he amassed 240 appearances between the sticks.
A move to Salford City followed and he was the first-choice stopper for the Ammies in League Two last term, appearing in all 46 league fixtures. As per Adam Pope of BBC Radio Leeds, he is now set to make a return to Elland Road.
Leeds are a man down in the goalkeeping department following Kristoffer Klaesson’s permanent switch to Polish outfit Raków Częstochowa. With Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow still on the books, it appears Cairns could arrive as third-choice stopper.
He also qualifies as a homegrown player, in another boost for the club who nurtured him within their academy. If he does indeed complete a move back to LS11, he could become the club’s second addition of the summer window.
Leeds have already signed defender Joe Rodon, securing his services from Tottenham Hotspur in a permanent deal.
