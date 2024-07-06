Leeds United fringe player 'expected' to depart permanently three years after £1.6m move

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 6th Jul 2024, 12:47 BST
Leeds United goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson is reportedly expected to join Polish outfit Raków Częstochowa.

The 23-year-old arrived at Elland Road three years ago, moving from Vålerenga during the reign of Marcelo Bielsa for a reported £1.6m. However, he has been unable to force his way into the Whites side during his time in West Yorkshire.

As per Adam Pope of BBC Radio Leeds, Klaesson is expected to depart permanently for a fresh challenge in Poland. The move looks set to bring an end to his Leeds spell despite the stopper having a year left on his contract.

Klaesson made his Leeds debut in dramatic circumstances, entering the fray as a substitute in March 2022 against Wolverhampton Wanderers. He replaced the injured Illan Meslier and did not concede as Leeds completed a remarkable comeback to win 3-2 at Molineux.

Kristoffer Klaesson is reportedly set to leave Leeds United. Image: Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesKristoffer Klaesson is reportedly set to leave Leeds United. Image: Alex Caparros/Getty Images
Kristoffer Klaesson is reportedly set to leave Leeds United. Image: Alex Caparros/Getty Images

His first start came on the first day of January 2024, when he kept a clean sheet in a win over Birmingham City. With Meslier suspended and Karl Darlow injured, he featured again as Leeds defeated Peterborough United in the FA Cup a week later.

Klaesson did not feature again until March, when he was deployed for the 2-2 draw with Watford at Vicarage Road.

He is not the only member of the Leeds squad expected to move on as the Whites shuffle their pack ahead of the 2024/25 season. Fellow fringe player Charlie Cresswell is reportedly seeking pastures new, while there are question marks over the future of Liam Cooper.

