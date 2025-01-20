Leeds United forward eyed by EFL club as permanent move for ex-West Ham United man mooted
Perkins returned to Brisbane Road in the summer, sealing a season-long loan move back to the club who first nurtured him at academy level.
He was tipped for a bright future as he cut his teeth with Orient but high-profile moves to West Ham United and Leeds United have not worked out.
A loan spell at Oxford United also proved underwhelming, with his time at the Kassam Stadium being cut short.
The 20-year-old has found his feet this season, registering four goals and six assists in 28 appearances across all competitions for Orient.
His exploits have persuaded Orient to pursue a permanent deal, with Orient boss Richie Willens confirming the club’s intention to do so.
As reported by the Newham Recorder, Wellens said: “We are negotiating with a centre-forward and a midfielder playing in the number 10 role. We also want to sign Sonny Perkins on a permanent basis.”
Perkins has made four senior appearances in Leeds colours, with his only goal coming in the FA Cup against Cardiff City in January 2023.
