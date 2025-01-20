Leyton Orient are looking to sign Sonny Perkins from Leeds United on a permanent basis.

Perkins returned to Brisbane Road in the summer, sealing a season-long loan move back to the club who first nurtured him at academy level.

He was tipped for a bright future as he cut his teeth with Orient but high-profile moves to West Ham United and Leeds United have not worked out.

A loan spell at Oxford United also proved underwhelming, with his time at the Kassam Stadium being cut short.

Most of Sonny Perkins' appearances in Leeds United colours have come at youth level. | Steve Riding

The 20-year-old has found his feet this season, registering four goals and six assists in 28 appearances across all competitions for Orient.

His exploits have persuaded Orient to pursue a permanent deal, with Orient boss Richie Willens confirming the club’s intention to do so.

As reported by the Newham Recorder, Wellens said: “We are negotiating with a centre-forward and a midfielder playing in the number 10 role. We also want to sign Sonny Perkins on a permanent basis.”