Leeds United have been warned they must invest significantly if they seal a return to the Premier League.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the current Premier League season has served as a stern reminder of how difficult England’s top tier can be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three clubs promoted from the Championship last season - Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton - all sit in the relegation zone.

Leeds would face a huge challenge to compete if they were to clinch promotion, but could take heart from their last return to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke's Leeds United are currently top of the Championship table. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

After winning the Championship title in 2020, the Whites stormed into the top half of the Premier League table and finished ninth.

Speaking to Football League World, former Sheffield United midfielder Lee Hendrie has issued a warning to the Whites regarding investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “You look at teams from past seasons where the top three have gone up and really struggled, and that is the problem at the moment.

“If you are a team that has got a decent foundation, which I think Leeds have at the moment, I do think they have got some really good players at the moment.

“Their home form really speaks for itself and Elland Road is a bit of a fortress, which always helps, but we are talking about the step-up to the Premier League and how much needs to be spent.

“£100m seems like absolutely nothing when some of the clubs in the Premier League are spending that on one player, or £80m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it is about getting the personnel, but they will need to spend and invest if they are going to survive in the Premier League, but they will have a good foundation. You are going to be talking about over £150m if they are to survive.”

Leeds United have been linked with a summer move to sign Manor Solomon on a permanent basis. | George Wood/Getty Images

Hendrie has also emphasised the importance of using funds to add experienced bodies and not relying too heavily on youth.

He said: “We have seen Ipswich spend a fair it of money to try and survive in the league and have really found it difficult. I think it is all about getting the right personnel in, if anything, with probably more experience rather than youth.

“It seems to be the case that a lot of clubs that are coming into the Premier League are looking at youth to get a building approach if they inevitably get relegated, and that seems to be the case over the past few seasons that they just can’t survive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad