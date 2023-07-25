All Sections
Leeds United are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 25th Jul 2023, 13:21 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 13:29 BST

The 32-year-old was strongly linked with AFC Bournemouth, although the Cherries have an agreement to sign Ionuț Radu from Inter according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

This appears to have opened the door for Leeds to pounce and the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth has claimed talks for a permanent deal are at an advanced stage.

He tweeted: “Leeds United are in advanced talks with Newcastle United for goalkeeper Karl Darlow. Permanent deal. Club didn't feel Bournemouth was ever a done deal for the keeper last week, liked their chances and kept working on the deal.”

Talks are reportedly at an advanced stage. Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty ImagesTalks are reportedly at an advanced stage. Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
Talks are reportedly at an advanced stage. Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Hull City and Middlesbrough have also been linked with the Magpies stopper, although Tigers boss Liam Rosenior played down his club’s chances of landing him.

