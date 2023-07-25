The 32-year-old was strongly linked with AFC Bournemouth, although the Cherries have an agreement to sign Ionuț Radu from Inter according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.
This appears to have opened the door for Leeds to pounce and the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth has claimed talks for a permanent deal are at an advanced stage.
He tweeted: “Leeds United are in advanced talks with Newcastle United for goalkeeper Karl Darlow. Permanent deal. Club didn't feel Bournemouth was ever a done deal for the keeper last week, liked their chances and kept working on the deal.”
Hull City and Middlesbrough have also been linked with the Magpies stopper, although Tigers boss Liam Rosenior played down his club’s chances of landing him.