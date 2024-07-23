Blackburn Rovers talisman Sammie Szmodics does not feature among Leeds United’s main targets, reports have suggested.

The attacking midfielder returned a stunning 27-goal haul last season, causing his stock to soar at a rapid rate. Since the end of the 2023/24 season, he has been linked with the likes of Everton, Fulham and Celtic.

However, the Yorkshire Evening Post have claimed Szmodics is not among the main targets for the Whites this summer. Leeds are said to be looking elsewhere in the attacking midfielder department as they look to bolster their ranks for the upcoming campaign.

Sammie Szmodics scored 27 league goals for Blackburn Rovers last season. Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The midfield department does appear likely to be an area of focus for Leeds this summer, following the departures of Archie Gray and Glen Kamara. Teenage sensation Gray was sold to Tottenham Hotspur, with Leeds believed to have pocketed a fee in the region of £40m.