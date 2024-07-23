Leeds United 'interest' claim disputed as question marks remain over Ipswich Town and Everton-linked star
The attacking midfielder returned a stunning 27-goal haul last season, causing his stock to soar at a rapid rate. Since the end of the 2023/24 season, he has been linked with the likes of Everton, Fulham and Celtic.
Ipswich Town are believed to have a bid rejected for the 28-year-old, while recent reports claimed Leeds had formalised interest in the Republic of Ireland international.
However, the Yorkshire Evening Post have claimed Szmodics is not among the main targets for the Whites this summer. Leeds are said to be looking elsewhere in the attacking midfielder department as they look to bolster their ranks for the upcoming campaign.
The midfield department does appear likely to be an area of focus for Leeds this summer, following the departures of Archie Gray and Glen Kamara. Teenage sensation Gray was sold to Tottenham Hotspur, with Leeds believed to have pocketed a fee in the region of £40m.
Kamara, meanwhile joined French side Rennes just a year after he made the move to Elland Road from Spanish giants Rangers. Although they do not appear finished with their midfielder business, Leeds have loaned in Joe Rothwell from Premier League side AFC Bournemouth.
