Leeds United 'formalise' interest in Ipswich Town, Everton and Fulham transfer target
The attacking midfielder enjoyed a stunning 2023/24 season, scoring 27 goals in the Championship and narrowly missing out on the division’s Player of the Season award to Crysencio Summerville.
His exploits for Blackburn have generated interest in securing his services and Ipswich Town are said to have had a bid rejected for the Republic of Ireland international. In recent months, the likes of Everton, Fulham and Celtic have also been credited with interest.
Leeds have also been named as a potential destination for Szmodics and talkSPORT’s Alex Crook has claimed the Whites have formalised their interest.
He is under contract at Ewood Park until 2026, meaning Blackburn are in a strong negotiating position. Leeds, however, have had their coffers boosted by the recent sales of Archie Gray and Glen Kamara.
There could be further cash coming in too, with wingers Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto reportedly attracting interest from the Premier League. If either of the pair depart, Leeds will be under pressure to recruit and allay fears among fans.
Szmodics would arguably be a significant coup for Leeds, who saw how talented he is up close last term. Blackburn pulled off a major upset at Elland Road in April, with Szmodics the man who notched the winning goal.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.