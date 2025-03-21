Leeds United have been issued a transfer warning regarding star midfielder Ao Tanaka.

The 26-year-old arrived in England in the summer, making the switch from German outfit Fortuna Dusseldorf for a reported £3m.

He has proven to be a shrewd addition, with his classy displays in the Leeds midfield having sent his stock soaring.

The midfielder, who is currently on international duty with Japan, has scored four goals in 35 Championship appearances this season.

Ao Tanaka has taken to life at Leeds United like a duck to water. | Tony Johnson

It is only natural for fans to worry about interest in their club’s key figures, but Tanaka appears to be enjoying life at Elland Road.

However, reporter Graeme Bailey has claimed Leeds should be “worried” about Tanaka’s future if they do not clinch promotion to the Premier League this term.

When asked by Leeds should be worried about Tanaka’s future, he told EFL Analysis: “I don’t believe so, but there is that caveat, if they get promoted – if they didn’t go up then yes they should be worried but if not I don’t see an issue.

“I am told that Tanaka came to Leeds to play in the Premier League and that remains his target. I have also heard that Leeds internally think he will be even better in the top-flight. He is a top-class operator.”

Ao Tanaka has starred for Leeds United this season. | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

If Leeds do miss out on promotion, they are likely to be forced to entertain offers for some of their most crucial figures.

Tanaka is certainly one of the key cogs in Daniel Farke’s Leeds machine, and one who appears likely to be relied upon if promotion is secured.