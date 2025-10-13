Jermaine Beckford believes a lot of people are dismissive of the job done by Daniel Farke at Leeds United - and thinks he knows why.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farke took the reins at Elland Road in 2023 and was tasked with breathing life into a severely bruised club fresh from relegation to the Championship.

His maiden campaign ended with play-off final heartbreak, but the German steered Leeds back to the top flight at the second time of asking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 48-year-old has still found himself under intense scrutiny at various points and his job did not even appear completely safe as Leeds secured promotion.

Jermaine Beckford keeps a close eye on his former club Leeds United. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Jermaine Beckford’s verdict

Beckford, who made 152 appearances for the Whites between 2006 and 2010, told The Yorkshire Post via online casinos affiliate Bojoko.com: "We're playing some really good football. We'll put Arsenal in a bracket of their own.

"But when you look at the Bournemouth game, we were unlucky not to walk away with three points. The Spurs game, we were really unfortunate not to walk away with a point. The Fulham game as well, you can argue we could be a point further ahead there.

"When you look at it from that perspective, I would say yes, he's been a little bit overlooked. A lot of people are a little bit dismissive of the work he has done over the two and a half-ish years he’s been at the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jermaine Beckford fired Leeds United to promotion from League One in 2010. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Marcelo Bielsa’s shadow

Over three years have passed sine the iconic Marcelo Bielsa was relieved of his duties as Leeds boss.

However, the Argentine’s shadow is something Beckford believes has lingered in LS11.

He said: "I think it’s because we were a little bit spoilt with Marcelo Bielsa. Anyone that comes in after Marcelo is going to be judged alongside him.

“Daniel Farke's promotion season was actually better than Marcelo's promotion season in terms of goals conceded, goals scored and points accumulated. When you put it like that, I feel a bit for him.