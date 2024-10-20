Leeds United justify Sheffield United's respect to keep the ball rolling - final word on the Yorkshire derby

That Sheffield United were oozing with respect for Leeds United on Friday was perhaps not the best sign for Daniel Farke's team but they justified it without giving much back once the first whistle blew.

Mind games, if that is what they were (he constantly insisted not), were never likely to have much effect on a derby but respectfully changing formation from 4-2-3-1 to five at the back could have.

The visitors were well and truly dug in – just the kind of team Leeds sometimes struggle to break down.

Regardless of how much was down to a midfield which has forced Farke to swap two injured ball-winners for what he calls "ballers", how much just the positivity of a team who showed what they were capable of at Sunderland only for Illan Meslier’s error to stop them winning, Leeds were electric.

Although it took 69 minutes for Pascal Struijk to put them in front at a corner – another Leeds weakness – there was never nervousness this could be one of those days. Mateo Joseph holding off Sydie Peck's Wrestlemania to convert Joel Prioe's throughball only nudged the final 2-0 score closer to a fair reflection.

"When you face a a good side it's always important that you use your chances and I was a bit concerned," admitted Farke, who saw Largie Ramazani's first-half effort turned onto a post. "But we were relentless and on it. I felt it was coming."

Elland Road honoured ex-Sheffield United defender George Baldock before kick-off, a minute's silence becoming a couple of minutes' applause, then the niceties stopped.

VOLLEY GOOD: Pascal Struijk opens the scoring for Leeds United against Sheffield United

The incredulous "Do, do, do, we've scored from a corner," after Struijk's volley quickly morphed into a string of uncomplimentary songs about Wilder, who was never going to be able to paint over past broadsides with one press conference of praise.

Sometimes under Farke, Leeds' passing can be a bit plodding but Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell brought the urgency needed to wear down then break down a packed defence.

"They were amazing," said Struijk. "The tempo we played, switching it from left to right and stepping in, was really good."

Forget what the partnership brought together by injuries to Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu lacks defensively, they add lots to a solid unit.

PLAYMAKERS COLLIDE: Brenden Aaronson and Gustavo Hamer challenge for the ball

"They are more or less our motor and they initialise our attacks," said Farke. "The first passes send a message about which way we want to attack the game. Sheffield are so structured so their decisions on which pass they play was crucial."

That, and an inability to keep the ball made Sheffield United so defensive it continued afterwards.

"We study intensely, like everybody does in this division, strengths and weaknesses," explained Wilder.

"We knew Leeds United were head and shoulders above everything we've already played and I do believe in the league as well.

ON THE SLIDE: Matteo Joseph celebrates scoring Leeds United's second goal

"We looked at a couple of games (from last season) – Southampton here and the play-off final where they changed their formation.

"I could have gone with the safe bet (of keeping his 4-2-3-1) and maybe wouldn't have got any criticism.

"They put six players on the top line, they gamble and gamble well. You've got (Willy) Gnonto and Ramazani, Jayden (Bogle) and (Junior) Firpo, good operators. You've got the 10 (Brenden Aaronson) and Piroe making forward runs.

"We thought that (a back five) was the best way. Southampton thought it was the best way but I should imagine Southampton's quality was better than our quality on Friday."

Because you can plan all you like, it boils down to how players play. The Blades sat in at Hull City too but counter-attacked devastatingly.

"We turned the ball over, made poor decisions and the midfield players never really connected, we forced it," complained Wilder.

"I would have been delighted to have got a result but it would have been a backs-against-the-wall performance/result."

Leeds do respect the Blades, which gave the win so much weight.

"They had six clean sheets, five wins and one draw, it speaks for itself," said Struijk of their form.

"Confidence in the group was already high. An unfortunate goal before the break shouldn't really change (perceptions of) what we did in the game. If we win these games confidence can only go higher."