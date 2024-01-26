All Sections
Leeds United 'keeping an eye' on Liverpool defender with Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers 'keen'

Leeds United, Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers have all been linked with Liverpool defender Nat Phillips.
Tom Coates
Published 26th Jan 2024, 14:31 GMT

The 26-year-old was the subject of intense transfer speculation in the summer, with Leeds among the clubs said to be keen on securing his services. His future was eventually decided late on in the window, when he joined Scottish giants Celtic on loan.

However, the move did not quite work out and he recently returned to Anfield having made just eight appearances for the Bhoys.

After moving late in the summer window, it appears Phillips could be in line for another late switch. According to Mail Online, Leeds are keeping an eye on him.

Leeds United have once again been linked with Liverpool's Nat Phillips. Image: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty ImagesLeeds United have once again been linked with Liverpool's Nat Phillips. Image: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Cardiff and Blackburn are also described as being keen on Phillips, who does not appear to be in contention to be a Premier League regular at Liverpool.

Leeds have also been linked with Phillips’ teammate Calvin Ramsay, who recently returned from an injury-hit loan stint at Preston North End. Reds assistant Pep Lijnders recently addressed the possibility of the pair leaving on loan, confirming there is interest.

As reported by Liverpool World, Lijnders said: "There is interest, which is good. We have to find with the agent, with himself, with the clubs the right decision for the player.

"He needs to have game-time, he needs to play and have a lot of success. That's why I liked the move of Fabio [Carvalho] for example (who joined Hull City) with Tyler [Morton]. Our head of loans Matt Newberry needs a holiday after this for sure!

"These boys all have potential otherwise they would not be with use but they need the right pathway. A good loan can do wonders."

