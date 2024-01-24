All Sections
Liverpool's former Preston North End defender has 'attracted interest' from Leeds United

Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay has reportedly attracted interest from Leeds United.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 24th Jan 2024, 11:44 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2024, 11:44 GMT

The 20-year-old joined the Reds in 2022, making the move from Aberdeen for a fee reported to be in the region of £4.2m. He penned a five-year deal but has since made just two senior outings for the club.

A temporary switch to Preston North End was sanctioned in the summer window but injury and illness hampered his time at Deepdale. The Scotland international returned to Anfield earlier this month having made just two appearances out on loan.

According to Mail Online, Liverpool are expected to make a decision on the future of the former Aberdeen star soon. He is said to have attracted interest from Leeds as well as other Championship sides.

Calvin Ramsay has made just two senior appearances for Liverpool. Image: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty ImagesCalvin Ramsay has made just two senior appearances for Liverpool. Image: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Calvin Ramsay has made just two senior appearances for Liverpool. Image: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

A right-back by trade, Ramsay would add depth to an area Leeds are light in if he was to seal a move to Elland Road.

Daniel Farke has lost two right-backs this month in Djed Spence and Luke Ayling. Exciting young talent Archie Gray has deputised there admirably, although is naturally a midfielder.

Leeds have also been linked with a host of other defenders, including West Ham United’s Ben Johnson and Burnley’s Connor Roberts.

