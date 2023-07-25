The 22-year-old is a free agent following his departure from Bristol City and The Athletic have reported interest from Leeds in securing his signature. According to L’Equipe, the midfielder received a “concrete approach” from Burnley but turned it down.

Massengo is said to favour a club where he could play an important role, which the Clarets reportedly "did not necessarily offer him”. This could be music to the ears of Leeds, who have already lost midfielders Adam Forshaw and Brenden Aaronson in the current window and could potentially offer Massengo a prominent role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The France youth international was a high-profile capture for Bristol City in 2019, joining from Monaco for a reported fee of £7.2m. He made a total of 110 appearances for the Robins but ended the 2022/23 campaign out on loan at Auxerre in his native France.

The 22-year-old is a free agent following his departure from Bristol City. Image: Tony Marshall/Getty Images