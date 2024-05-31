Leeds United linked with defender, Sheffield Wednesday man eyed and Bradford City recruit - transfer latest
The summer transfer window is not even officially open yet but clubs are already striking deals, signing players set to be out of contract very soon. The rumour mill is also turning at speed, as plans for next season start to take shape.
Here are the latest transfer headlines from Friday, May 31, 2024.
Leeds United linked with defender
Leeds United are reportedly among the clubs to have shown interest in Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist. That is according to reporter Ben Jacobs, who has also claimed there is interest from Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers.
Gilchrist is just 20 but already has senior experience in the Premier League.
Sheffield Wednesday fringe player eyed
Mallik Wilks, a bit-part player at Sheffield Wednesday, is reportedly attracting interest. League One trio Charlton Athletic, Reading and Stockport County are all said to vying for the forward’s signature.
The 25-year-old is a product of the Leeds United academy and counts Doncaster Rovers, Barnsley and Hull City among his former clubs.
Bradford City bolster ranks
Bradford City have recruited defender Aden Baldwin following the expiry of his contract at Notts County. He has penned a two-year deal at Valley Parade, becoming the club’s fourth signing of the summer.
After putting pen to paper, he said: “I like to play in front of big crowds and lots of fans, so hopefully that allows me to play my best game. I missed the opportunity to play here last year, so am really looking forward to doing it for this club.
"I am happy to get the deal sorted early on as I can now settle in with the team and get to grips with the environment. Hopefully, the fans can turn out in their numbers, and we can give them a successful season.”
