Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City are featured in the latest transfer news round-up.

The summer transfer window is not even officially open yet but clubs are already striking deals, signing players set to be out of contract very soon. The rumour mill is also turning at speed, as plans for next season start to take shape.

Here are the latest transfer headlines from Friday, May 31, 2024.

Leeds United linked with defender

Chelsea's Alfie Gilchrist has been linked with Leeds United. Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Leeds United are reportedly among the clubs to have shown interest in Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist. That is according to reporter Ben Jacobs, who has also claimed there is interest from Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers.

Gilchrist is just 20 but already has senior experience in the Premier League.

Sheffield Wednesday fringe player eyed

Mallik Wilks, a bit-part player at Sheffield Wednesday, is reportedly attracting interest. League One trio Charlton Athletic, Reading and Stockport County are all said to vying for the forward’s signature.

The 25-year-old is a product of the Leeds United academy and counts Doncaster Rovers, Barnsley and Hull City among his former clubs.

Bradford City bolster ranks

Bradford City have recruited defender Aden Baldwin following the expiry of his contract at Notts County. He has penned a two-year deal at Valley Parade, becoming the club’s fourth signing of the summer.

After putting pen to paper, he said: “I like to play in front of big crowds and lots of fans, so hopefully that allows me to play my best game. I missed the opportunity to play here last year, so am really looking forward to doing it for this club.