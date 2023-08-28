The Whites have been linked with full-backs throughout the current window and their interest in Max Aarons before his move to AFC Bournemouth was well documented.

Leeds’ need for reinforcement in the area appears to have been strengthened by the injury sustained by Sam Byram against Ipswich Town.

According to The Athletic, an approach has been made to Tottenham over a potential season-long loan deal for Spence.

Leeds United have reportedly made an approach for Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence. Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

He appears to be far down the pecking order under Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou and was not involved in their win over AFC Bournemouth at the weekend.

Leeds are also said to have other options on their radar, with the report claiming the club have looked at Burnley’s Charlie Taylor and Leicester City’s Luke Thomas.

Taylor is a familiar face at Elland Road having started his professional career with Leeds, while Thomas has been with the Foxes since joining their academy in 2008.

With Junior Firpo out injured, Cody Drameh was brought on at left-back against Ipswich when Byram was struck by injury.