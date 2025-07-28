Wrexham are reportedly interested in signing Leeds United stalwart Patrick Bamford.

A two-time promotion-winner with the Whites, Bamford has been on quite the journey since his move from Middlesbrough in 2018.

After being signed for a reported £7m, Bamford helped Leeds reach the Championship play-offs and then lift the title a year later.

A prolific campaign in the top flight and an England call-up followed, only for to injury to then halt his progress.

Patrick Bamford out of the picture

The 31-year-old was a bit-part player when fit last term and has now been told he does not feature in Daniel Farke’s plans.

He has not travelled with the squad for their pre-season camp in Germany, a clear example of his lowered status.

Bamford did recently get a runout in Leeds colours, featuring as part of a Whites XI against National League outfit Hartlepool United.

Wrexham eye Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford

According to former scout Mick Brown, Championship newcomers Wrexham are on Bamford’s trail.

He told Football Insider: “Wrexham are interested in signing Bamford. They see him as a player who can add that extra bit of experience and quality to their team.

“He’s certainly not a Premier League player at this stage of his career, the manager knows that and that’s why Leeds are looking to let him go.

“His injury history over the last couple of years has been a concern as well. In the Championship, you’re playing so many games, you have to be fit enough to do that.

“For a team like Wrexham, I think they’ll be prepared to take a gamble on his fitness. They’ve just been promoted and want to bring in players to help them bridge that gap, and for that you need experience, with Bamford has plenty of.