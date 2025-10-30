Recent years have been filled with ups and downs for Leeds, while Brighton have managed to establish themselves as a stable Premier League club.

However, just one point separates the sides after nine games. Leeds sit 15th after three wins, two draws and four defeats, while Brighton occupy 13th after three wins, three draws and three losses.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has had injuries to contend with in recent weeks but has now reported a clean bill of health.

Wilfried Gnonto is not quite ready to start, although could feature on the bench and everyone else is at Farke’s disposal.

The downside of fitness boosts is that Farke now faces a selection headache. There are key decisions to be made across the pitch, just as there were before West Ham United’s trip to Elland Road.

Jaka Bijol replaced Pascal Struijk as Joe Rodon’s centre-back partner against the Hammers, while Ao Tanaka stepped in for Anton Stach in the centre of midfield. Brenden Aaronson retained his spot on the right against a backdrop of intense scrutiny and impressed, staking a claim for another start.

Struijk and Stach will be pushing for recalls, while Daniel James could be looking to dislodge Aaronson.

Here is The Yorkshire Post’s predicted Leeds XI as the Whites prepare to lock horns with the Seagulls.

1 . Leeds United predicted XI v Brighton & Hove Albion Predicting how Leeds United will line up against Brighton & Hove Albion. | Stu Forster/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . GK: Lucas Perri Having returned to full fitness, the Brazilian looks set to retain his spot between the sticks. | Stu Forster/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . RB: Jayden Bogle Another player who looks nailed on to start. His attacking vibrancy down the right is crucial for the Whites. | Stu Forster/Getty Images Photo Sales