Seven games into the Premier League season, Leeds sit 15th after two wins, two draws and three defeats.
They were unlucky to come away from their recent meeting with Tottenham Hotspur empty-handed, although Spurs were heavily favoured.
At Turf Moor, the weight of expectation will be on Leeds rather than their opponents. Burnley came up behind Leeds in the Championship last term and have won just one of their opening seven games in the top flight.
Scott Parker’s side occupy 18th place in the table, but will be hoping a win over Leeds can pull them out of the drop zone.
Farke will be without winger Wilfried Gnonto, while Lucas Perri and Daniel James are not in contention to start. The international break has posed problems for the Whites, who have seen some of their players clock up a lot of miles to represent their countries.
Ahead of Leeds’ trip to Burnley tomorrow (October 18), here is how The Yorkshire Post believe the Whites could line up.