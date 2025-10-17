Leeds United predicted XI v Burnley: Pascal Struijk v Jaka Bijol and Jack Harrison v Brenden Aaronson calls made

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 17th Oct 2025, 08:00 BST

Daniel Farke has some big decisions to make ahead of Leeds United’s trip to Burnley.

Seven games into the Premier League season, Leeds sit 15th after two wins, two draws and three defeats.

They were unlucky to come away from their recent meeting with Tottenham Hotspur empty-handed, although Spurs were heavily favoured.

At Turf Moor, the weight of expectation will be on Leeds rather than their opponents. Burnley came up behind Leeds in the Championship last term and have won just one of their opening seven games in the top flight.

Scott Parker’s side occupy 18th place in the table, but will be hoping a win over Leeds can pull them out of the drop zone.

Farke will be without winger Wilfried Gnonto, while Lucas Perri and Daniel James are not in contention to start. The international break has posed problems for the Whites, who have seen some of their players clock up a lot of miles to represent their countries.

Ahead of Leeds’ trip to Burnley tomorrow (October 18), here is how The Yorkshire Post believe the Whites could line up.

A predicted Leeds United XI as the Whites prepare to face Burnley.

1. Predicted Leeds United XI

A predicted Leeds United XI as the Whites prepare to face Burnley.

Lucas Perri will be back in the squad after an injury lay-off but the Brazilian is not yet deemed ready to start. Darlow has done an admirable job deputising and will again start between the sticks.

2. LEEDS, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 27: Leeds goalkeeper Karl Darlow in kicking action during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Bournemouth at Elland Road on September 27, 2025 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Lucas Perri will be back in the squad after an injury lay-off but the Brazilian is not yet deemed ready to start. Darlow has done an admirable job deputising and will again start between the sticks.

It would be difficult to find a single fan who wants Bogle dropped from his right-back slot. An obvious choice given what he offers defensively and offensively.

3. RB: Jayden Bogle

It would be difficult to find a single fan who wants Bogle dropped from his right-back slot. An obvious choice given what he offers defensively and offensively.

Another obvious choice. He has returned from international duty with Wales in good health and will most likely be back into the thick of it for Leeds.

4. CB: Joe Rodon

Another obvious choice. He has returned from international duty with Wales in good health and will most likely be back into the thick of it for Leeds.

Photo Sales
