Tom Coates
Published 18th Sep 2025, 16:48 BST

Leeds United are set to return to Premier League action with a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (September 20).

Four points from four games does not spell disaster, especially considering there are four clubs below the Whites in the table.

However, the fact Leeds have scored just one goal from open play is sounding alarm bells. Wolves are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, therefore the pressure will be on for Daniel Farke’s men to get a result.

On the injury news front, Leeds have doubts over wingers Daniel James and Wilfried Gnonto. Goalkeeper Lucas Perri, meanwhile, will be absent again having missed last week’s 1-0 defeat to Fulham.

In his pre-match press conference, Farke said: "We have a few doubts for this game. Daniel James is obviously a major doubt.

"He's still struggling a bit with his hit in his core muscle. So, major doubt also for this game. Also Willy Gnonto, a doubt, is struggling with some calf problems. He missed a few training sessions, so late calls with both of them. Apart from that, everyone is in a good place."

There will be plenty of selection headaches for Farke, who may find himself choosing between Jack Harrison and Brenden Aaronson as his right-sided winger.

Here is The Yorkshire Post’s predicted Leeds United XI ahead of the club’s trip to Molineux.

1. Predicted Leeds United XI v Wolves

With Lucas Perri again unavailable through injury, Darlow will be deputising. He was a safe pair of hands between the sticks at Craven Cottage, bouncing back from his error in the Carabao Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

2. GK: Karl Darlow

The marauding right-back is a key figure for Leeds and does not appear close to being dislodged by James Justin or Sam Byram.

3. RB: Jayden Bogle

There is little doubt surrounding the Wales international's position in the squad. Looks set to start again.

4. CB: Joe Rodon

