Four points from four games does not spell disaster, especially considering there are four clubs below the Whites in the table.

However, the fact Leeds have scored just one goal from open play is sounding alarm bells. Wolves are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, therefore the pressure will be on for Daniel Farke’s men to get a result.

In his pre-match press conference, Farke said: "We have a few doubts for this game. Daniel James is obviously a major doubt.

"He's still struggling a bit with his hit in his core muscle. So, major doubt also for this game. Also Willy Gnonto, a doubt, is struggling with some calf problems. He missed a few training sessions, so late calls with both of them. Apart from that, everyone is in a good place."

There will be plenty of selection headaches for Farke, who may find himself choosing between Jack Harrison and Brenden Aaronson as his right-sided winger.

Here is The Yorkshire Post’s predicted Leeds United XI ahead of the club’s trip to Molineux.

1 . Predicted Leeds United XI v Wolves A predicted Leeds United XI as the Whites prepare to face Wolverhampton Wanderers. | Nigel French/PA Wire Photo Sales

2 . GK: Karl Darlow With Lucas Perri again unavailable through injury, Darlow will be deputising. He was a safe pair of hands between the sticks at Craven Cottage, bouncing back from his error in the Carabao Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday. | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . RB: Jayden Bogle The marauding right-back is a key figure for Leeds and does not appear close to being dislodged by James Justin or Sam Byram. | Bradley Collyer/PA Wire Photo Sales