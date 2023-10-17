Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell was among the goalscorers as England under-21s fell to defeat against Ukraine.

Charlie Cresswell found the net for England under-21s. Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The 21-year-old has struggled for minutes at Elland Road this season, making just one Championship start under Daniel Farke.

However, he has established himself at youth international level as a regular in Lee Carsley’s England under-21 squad.

With the Three Lions 2-1 down yesterday (October 16), Cresswell got on the end of a Harvey Elliott delivery to level proceedings late on.

Unfortunately for Cresswell and his teammates, it did not prove to be final goal of the game as Illia Kvasnytsya struck deep into stoppage time to secure a 3-2 win.

Sheffield United playmaker James McAtee and Middlesbrough’s Hayden Hackney also started the game, but had been substituted by the time Cresswell found the net.