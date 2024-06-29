Leeds United midfielder Darko Gyabi is set to return to Plymouth Argyle on loan, according to reports.

The 20-year-old was allowed to join the Pilgrims on loan in January, having struggled for minutes under Whites boss Daniel Farke. He was given the minutes he desired at Home Park but saw his season curtailed by injury.

However, Football Insider have claimed Gyabi is set to head back to Plymouth after agreeing a second loan deal. He will reportedly link up with the Pilgrims for the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign.

If the midfielder does make a return to Home Park, he will be working under a different head coach. Since the end of last season, Plymouth have appointed Premier League legend Wayne Rooney as their new boss.

While Rooney is beloved at Manchester United, Gyabi was signed by Leeds from the blue side of Manchester. He was initially nurtured by Millwall before Manchester City came calling, although he did not make a senior breakthrough at the Etihad Stadium.

He joined Leeds in the summer of 2022, when Jesse Marsch was at the helm. Kalvin Phillips moved in the opposite direction, signing for the Premier League champions for a reported £45m.