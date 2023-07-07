All Sections
Leeds United reportedly agree deal worth £200,000 to sign Aberdeen prodigy Lewis Pirie

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 7th Jul 2023, 10:34 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 10:35 BST

The 17-year-old is currently on the books of Aberdeen, but has been linked with a move to Elland Road. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Leeds have agreed a deal worth £200,000 to bring Pirie to West Yorkshire.

Leeds have made a habit of signing young talent in recent years, recruiting for youth sides as well as the senior team. They have had varying levels of success with this type of recruitment, although there are high hopes for some of the club’s more recent additions including Darko Gyabi and Mateo Joseph.

The 17-year-old is currently on the books of Aberdeen. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty ImagesThe 17-year-old is currently on the books of Aberdeen. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images
