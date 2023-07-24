The 22-year-old is currently on the books of SC Heerenveen, having joined from ADO Den Haag in 2021. Dutch outlet Leeuwarder Courant has claimed Coventry had a bid for the defender rejected last week and that Leeds are also now interested.
A right-back by trade, van Ewijk would potentially face competition from both Luke Ayling and Cody Drameh if he completed a move to Elland Road. Another right-back, Sam Byram, is also currently training with the Whites and featured in their most recent pre-season friendly.
van Ewijk has made a total of 78 appearances for his current club, scoring on seven occasions and registering four assists.
Leeds have made just one senior signing so far in the current transfer window, recruiting the versatile Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea. They have also bolstered at youth level, securing the services of Scottish prodigies Josh McDonald and Lewis Pirie.