The 22-year-old is currently on the books of SC Heerenveen, having joined from ADO Den Haag in 2021. Dutch outlet Leeuwarder Courant has claimed Coventry had a bid for the defender rejected last week and that Leeds are also now interested.

A right-back by trade, van Ewijk would potentially face competition from both Luke Ayling and Cody Drameh if he completed a move to Elland Road. Another right-back, Sam Byram, is also currently training with the Whites and featured in their most recent pre-season friendly.

van Ewijk has made a total of 78 appearances for his current club, scoring on seven occasions and registering four assists.

The 22-year-old is currently on the books of SC Heerenveen. Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images