All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Leeds United reportedly join Coventry City in race for SC Heerenveen defender Milan van Ewijk

Leeds United have reportedly joined Coventry City in the race for Dutch defender Milan van Ewijk.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 24th Jul 2023, 12:32 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 12:32 BST

The 22-year-old is currently on the books of SC Heerenveen, having joined from ADO Den Haag in 2021. Dutch outlet Leeuwarder Courant has claimed Coventry had a bid for the defender rejected last week and that Leeds are also now interested.

A right-back by trade, van Ewijk would potentially face competition from both Luke Ayling and Cody Drameh if he completed a move to Elland Road. Another right-back, Sam Byram, is also currently training with the Whites and featured in their most recent pre-season friendly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

van Ewijk has made a total of 78 appearances for his current club, scoring on seven occasions and registering four assists.

Most Popular
The 22-year-old is currently on the books of SC Heerenveen. Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty ImagesThe 22-year-old is currently on the books of SC Heerenveen. Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
The 22-year-old is currently on the books of SC Heerenveen. Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Leeds have made just one senior signing so far in the current transfer window, recruiting the versatile Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea. They have also bolstered at youth level, securing the services of Scottish prodigies Josh McDonald and Lewis Pirie.

Related topics:Coventry CityCoventry