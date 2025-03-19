Leeds United, Sheffield United and Burnley's Championship run-ins compared as promotion race heats up
Fourth-placed Sunderland are not completely out of contention, although few are backing the Black Cats to make a dramatic late surge into the top two.
Fans and pundits alike are instead focusing on the Whites, Blades and Clarets, who currently sit first, second and third respectively.
Leeds supporters can testify to the Championship’s unpredictable and ruthless nature, with the Whites having collapsed in the dying embers of last season.
After appearing to be on track for automatic promotion, Daniel Farke’s side choked and ended up missing out on promotion with a play-off final defeat.
Sheffield United and Burnley will be hoping history repeats, whereas Leeds will be looking to avoid giving rival fans the chance to rework Joy Division’s ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’.
Here is an assessment of the run-ins of the Championship’s top three sides, ranked using the average league position of their remaining opponents.
Leeds United - 16.25
If the Championship was not such a hectic division, people would perhaps be able to describe Leeds’ run-in as the most comfortable.
Bristol City and Middlesbrough harbour ambitions of breaking into the top six, but the rest are either marooned in mid-table or battling at the bottom.
Swansea City (H)
Luton Town (A)
Middlesbrough (A)
Preston North End (H)
Oxford United (A)
Stoke City (H)
Bristol City (H)
Plymouth Argyle (A)
Sheffield United - 13.88
Coventry have enjoyed a stunning resurgence under Frank Lampard and will most likely give the Blades a stern test after the international break.
Four games in which Sheffield United will be heavily favoured will follow, before a mouthwatering showdown with Burnley.
Stoke may well be fighting for survival when they host the Blades, while Blackburn could have a chance of cementing a play-off finish on the final day.
Coventry City (H)
Oxford United (A)
Millwall (H)
Plymouth Argyle (A)
Cardiff City (H)
Burnley (A)
Stoke City (A)
Blackburn Rovers (H)
Burnley - 10.63
Burnley’s meetings with Bristol City, Coventry and Sheffield United look set to be massively influential in the promotion race.
Norwich, Watford, QPR and Millwall could potentially be ‘on the beach’ by the time they come up against the Clarets, which could go in the club’s favour.
Bristol City (H)
Coventry City (A)
Derby County (A)
Norwich City (H)
Watford (A)
Sheffield United (H)
Queens Park Rangers (A)
Millwall (H)
