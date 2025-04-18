Leeds United, Sheffield United and Burnley’s battle for promotion from the Championship looks set to heat up over the Easter weekend.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds and Burnley are level on 88 points, although it is the Whites who sit top of the table on goal difference. Sheffield United, meanwhile, are five points behind in third after a recent wobble.

The second tier of English football is famous for its twists and turns and there could be plenty in the days to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three sides will be in action today (April 18), before returning for another round of fixtures on Easter Monday (April 21).

Leeds and Burnley could potentially secure their places in the Premier League on Monday, although Sheffield United will be hoping to spoil their parties.

Leeds United and Sheffield United are eyeing promotion back to the Premier League. | George Wood/Getty Images

Ahead of a huge weekend of Championship action, Grok AI has been asked to predict how the three clubs will fare in their Easter fixtures.

Leeds United

First up for the Whites is a trip to Oxford United. Daniel Farke’s men will be fancied by many to take three points at the Kassam Stadium but will be wary of the fact the U’s have toppled both Sheffield clubs this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A narrow 2-1 win for the Whites been predicted, a result that would hurt Oxford’s chances of staying in the Championship but boost Leeds’ chances of escaping it.

Farke’s men will return to Elland Road on Easter Monday to host Stoke City. A comfortable 3-0 victory has been predicted and back-to-back wins may be enough to secure promotion, but Leeds will be dependent on results elsewhere. Speaking of which....

Burnley

Scott Parker’s side are also kicking off their Easter weekend with an away trip. Burnley are due to visit Watford and have been backed to extend their remarkable unbeaten run with a 2-1 victory.

Sheffield United will then visit Turf Moor for a nail-biter of a clash on Easter Monday. Burnley have been backed to come out on top as 2-1 winners, sealing an immediate return to the top flight in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back-to-back wins for Leeds and Burnley would send both up to the top flight, leaving Sheffield United needing a play-off final win for a return to the promised land.

Burnley are level on points with Leeds United. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Sheffield United

Chris Wilder’s men have hit speed bumps in the promotion race of late but have been predicted to return to winning ways on home turf against Cardiff City, wrapping up a 2-0 win.

However, AI has backed Burnley to emerge victorious from their Easter Monday battle with the Blades and end Sheffield United’s automatic promotion hopes.

Predicted table after Easter weekend

If the weekend does play out as predicted above, Leeds and Burnley would be level on 94 points. Sheffield United would have a tally of 86 and with just two games remaining, the eight-point gap would be impossible to close.

1. Leeds United (94 points)

2. Burnley (94 points)