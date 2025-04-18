Oxford United v Leeds United: Complacency no concern as Whites aim to have a Good Friday

Daniel Farke is confident his Leeds United players are in the right mindset for their return to action after what felt like a decisive weekend in the Championship's automatic promotion battle.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The title race is still well and truly on, with Leeds and Burnley level on points with just four games to go. But a second consecutive win for the Whites and a third straight defeat for Sheffield United – late on, and with post-match ructions to follow – felt more definitive.

The gap between the hunters and the hunted is now five points – effectively six with goal difference – and there are only 12 to play for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The celebrations as the players and coaches lapped the Elland Road pitch after a 2-1 win over Preston North End felt like they were about more than just one game.

But the last people who can afford to think that way are the Leeds players.

Good Friday takes them to the three-sided Kassam Stadium home of Oxford United, a rugged, relegation-threatened side revived under Gary Rowett.

Rowett has beaten Leeds as manager of Birmingham City and Derby County, as well as the last two Yorkshire sides he has faced, seeing off both Sheffield clubs 1-0 this month. You could even argue Rowett-style football has defeated Leeds twice already this season, as played by his former club Millwall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The television-led schedule which sees Leeds go last on Good Friday – they are first on Easter Monday – means they could be three points behind Burnley and only two ahead of the Blades at kick-off, or in the best-case scenario, two wins from securing a Premier League return.

BIG WIN: Events elsewhere added to the feeling the Leeds United win Karl Darlow, Ao Tanaka and Joe Rodon celebrated at full-time on Saturday was significant (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

A Sheffield United win at home to Cardiff City would allow Oxford to open up a nine-point gap to the relegation zone with only nine to play for.A good job, then, that Farke, who has not only won the Championship twice with Norwich City but seen the other side of it too when Leeds dropped into and lost the final of the play-offs last season, does not sense any easing up from his squad.

"I don't see at this stage of the season with the experience I have that complacency is a topic," said the Leeds manager, who will make a late decision on whether Daniel James can return from a hamstring injury.

"It's good and important to have a good mood and confidence and I don't have the feeling during the week that we will be over-confident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sometimes during the week, yes, it's a danger, but at this stage of the season it's more important to have some good experiences than to feel nervous after two or three games that are not the best outcomes. I prefer this situation much more."

LAPPING IT UP: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke at full-time after the win over Preston North End (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

The extra preparation time a rare blank midweek has given Leeds ahead of the Easter programme has helped them to enjoy Saturday a bit more – but only a bit more, their manager is at pains to stress.

"Sometimes if the next game is in two days you can't really allow them to enjoy it too long but if you have a few more days between the games it's also important to let them enjoy it a little bit," said Farke.

"We had a week of really difficult games – Luton away, Middlesbrough away and Preston at home. If the outcome is seven points and you don't value what you have achieved being top of the table with a little bit of a gap at least to position three, then there is a problem there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sometimes you also have to clear the head and take a breath. We allowed ourselves this but Sunday was not a day off, we were all in, training already with tough sessions for the players who didn't have much load on Saturday and for the others a recovery session.

"We didn't want to enjoy it too long. We wanted to send the sign that nothing is achieved yet, and we want to be ready for Good Friday and Easter Monday to keep going."