Leeds United, Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town represented in latest Yorkshire Team of the Week
Leeds United, Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough all have nominations apiece. And who gets the manager's vote.
Here's the XI in a dashing 3-4-3 formation.
Goalkeeper
James Beadle (Sheffield Wednesday)
Made some excellent saves in the first half in particular as the Owls toiled against Preston.
Defence
Jack Shepherd (Bradford City)
In tough, wind-ravaged conditions, the loanee did what he had to do and did it well. Won his challenges on the floor and in the air as City chiselled out a gutsy point at Crewe.
Joe Rodon (Leeds United)
Welcome goal bonus and almost added another as Leeds sauntered to victory over Derby. Polished at the back too.
Dael Fry (Middlesbrough)
Excelled with a fine defensive performance at Turf Moor as the fit-again centre-half rewound the clock to happier times.
Midfield/wing backs
Femi Seriki (Sheffield United)
Continued his excellent time of it of late with impressive showing at the Hawthorns. A young player coming to the party.
Ao Tanaka (Leeds United)
Back in the groove with a stylish display at Elland Road.
Dan Barlaser (Middlesbrough)
Provided poise on a mucky night in Burnley. Set up Boro's goal adeptly and a fine free-kick should have yielded another for Edmundson.
Harrison Burrows (Sheffield United)
Super work down the left for the Blades and mustered two assists at Albion.
Forwards
Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town)
Started at wing-back before moving up front and was influential at Mansfield - while scoring a tidy goal as Town's fine progress continued.
Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town)
Accomplished performance as a target man against the Stags and showed experience and authority.
Stephen Humphrys (Barnsley)
Posed issues for Birmingham's backline, not least with the Reds' goal. Should have won a first-half penalty. A leader's performance.
Manager/head coach: Michael Duff (Huddersfield Town)