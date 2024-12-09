Seven clubs are represented in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week, following a mixed bag of results for our clubs.

Here's the XI in a dashing 3-4-3 formation.

Goalkeeper

James Beadle (Sheffield Wednesday)

Made some excellent saves in the first half in particular as the Owls toiled against Preston.

Defence

Jack Shepherd (Bradford City)

In tough, wind-ravaged conditions, the loanee did what he had to do and did it well. Won his challenges on the floor and in the air as City chiselled out a gutsy point at Crewe.

Joe Rodon (Leeds United)

Welcome goal bonus and almost added another as Leeds sauntered to victory over Derby. Polished at the back too.

Joe Rodon impressed for Leeds United against Derby County. | George Wood/Getty Images

Dael Fry (Middlesbrough)

Excelled with a fine defensive performance at Turf Moor as the fit-again centre-half rewound the clock to happier times.

Midfield/wing backs

Continued his excellent time of it of late with impressive showing at the Hawthorns. A young player coming to the party.

Ao Tanaka (Leeds United)

Back in the groove with a stylish display at Elland Road.

Dan Barlaser (Middlesbrough)

Provided poise on a mucky night in Burnley. Set up Boro's goal adeptly and a fine free-kick should have yielded another for Edmundson.

Super work down the left for the Blades and mustered two assists at Albion.

Forwards

Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town)

Started at wing-back before moving up front and was influential at Mansfield - while scoring a tidy goal as Town's fine progress continued.

Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town)

Accomplished performance as a target man against the Stags and showed experience and authority.

Stephen Humphrys (Barnsley)

Posed issues for Birmingham's backline, not least with the Reds' goal. Should have won a first-half penalty. A leader's performance.