Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Wolves-linked winger emerges as surprise Bolton Wanderers 'target'
The 21-year-old is contracted to French outfit Brest but spent last season on loan in League One, delivering a series of dazzling displays for Blackpool. He made 39 appearances in the third tier, registering eight goals and 13 assists.
Earlier this year, Leeds were linked with the former England youth international. He was also named as a potential target for a host of Premier League clubs, including Wolverhampton Wanderers.
More recently, Wednesday were said to have made contact regarding the possibility of taking Dembele to Hillsborough. According to The Bolton News, he is also a target for Bolton.
Dembele would arguably be a significant coup for any League One club following his exploits in the division last term. Bolton are said to have set their sights on the wideman as they look to add goals to their squad.
The winger hit headlines at a young age as he ascended Celtic’s youth ranks at a rapid pace. He made his debut for the club’s under-20 side at just 13, but only went on to manage 10 senior outings.
