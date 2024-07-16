Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday-linked winger Karamoko Dembele has reportedly emerged as a shock target for Bolton Wanderers.

The 21-year-old is contracted to French outfit Brest but spent last season on loan in League One, delivering a series of dazzling displays for Blackpool. He made 39 appearances in the third tier, registering eight goals and 13 assists.

Earlier this year, Leeds were linked with the former England youth international. He was also named as a potential target for a host of Premier League clubs, including Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Bolton Wanderers are the latest club to have been linked with Karamoko Dembele. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Dembele would arguably be a significant coup for any League One club following his exploits in the division last term. Bolton are said to have set their sights on the wideman as they look to add goals to their squad.