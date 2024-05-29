Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly interested in former Blackpool loan star Karamoko Dembele.

The 21-year-old lit up League One last season, enjoying an impressive campaign at Bloomfield Road. He made 39 appearances in the third tier, scoring eight goals and registering 13 assists.

He has now returned to his parent club, Ligue 1 outfit Brest, although could potentially get another loan opportunity in the EFL. According to The Star, Wednesday are understood to have made contact with Brest about a potential loan move for the tricky winger.

The report claims it is unknown whether Brest will sanction another temporary switch for Dembele, who they signed from Celtic in 2022. He was considered among Celtic’s hottest prospects and represented both Scotland and England at youth level.

In 2016, he went viral for playing for representing Celtic at under-20 level despite being just 13. When he joined Brest, he signed a four-year deal, therefore would not be available to pick up on the cheap this summer.

He was linked with an array of clubs in March, with Leeds among those credited with interest. Wolverhampton Wanderers were also reported to be keeping tabs, alongside the likes of Everton and Fulham.